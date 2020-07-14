Panola County caretaker found dead in home, elderly woman found incoherent on floor

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK/KFXK) — A caretaker for an elderly woman was found dead inside a home Monday afternoon with the woman incoherent on the ground, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said that deputies performed a welfare check at the home after no one had seen the woman for several days.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman “conscious, but incoherent.” They also found the caretaker dead in a bedroom.

The statement said that it appeared the man had been dead for several days and the woman had been unable to call for help. Deputies believe that she had crawled around the floor and knocked over small furniture items in the process.

She was taken by local EMS to a hospital where she is in stable condition. Neither of their identities have been released, pending family notification.

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)