Panola County Deputy arrived home to be laid to rest Saturday

CARTHAGE, Texas – A Panola County Deputy is being laid to rest after he was shot while on duty Tuesday morning.

Procession

According to local radio station KGAS, a procession to bring Deputy Chris Dickerson took place and he was subject to arrive in Panola County between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Visitation

A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. for Deputy Dickerson at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage.

Funeral Arrangements

According to the Hawthorn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, funeral arrangements for Deputy Dickerson will be held at Carthage civic Center on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Linebarger and Deputy Cutter Clinton officiating.

Burial will follow at the Restland Memorial park Cemetery.

(KETK contributed to this report)