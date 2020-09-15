Pantless robber on the run in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s accused of robbing a convenience store sans pants.

Police said the man is wanted in connection with the robbery of a convenience store in the 2100 block of South 20th St. just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

Surveillance images released by police show the man walking into the store wearing a grey hooded shirt and bare legs.

Any information on the suspect can be reported to Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.