FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The parents of Spc. Craig Chamberlain, a soldier who was reported missing from Fort Cavazos earlier this month by the III Armored Corps at the base in Killeen, is speaking out about their son.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Chamberlain, who is from Borger, was assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 89th Ordnance Battalion at Fort Cavazos. He was last seen leaving his home in Killeen on the evening of May 15 and has not been heard from by his chain of command or his family.

In a video provided to MyHighPlains.com, Gordon and Virginia Chamberlain thanked the Army CID for the “continued man hours and hard work” they are putting in to find their son.

The parents said they have been reaching out to friends and numerous individuals who may have seen or heard something in relation to Spc. Craig Chamberlain’s disappearance. Gordon and Virginia Chamberlain asked for the community to let the authorities know if they see something, hear something or know something about his situation.

“Craig, if you’re out there and watching this, we love you,” Gordon Chamberlain said in the video. “You know you have a huge support system here at home. Nothing in this world could ever make us stop loving you. We’ve had friends, family, church family and neighbors praying constantly for your safe return. Come home. Let your mother and I stand beside you. Let us stand beside you and face whatever is to come. It is not something you need to do alone.”

According to previous reports, Spc. Craig Chamberlain is described as being a man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is also described as being around 5-foot-7 and weighing around 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gym shorts.

Gordon and Virginia Chamberlain thanked everyone who have reached out to them with prayers, love and food.

“We serve a mighty God and our faith is with him,” Gordon Chamberlain said. “And as always with our family, all thoughts and prayers are welcome. Please help us bring our son home.”

According to previous reports, the III Armored Corps started an “Absence Status Unknown” case for Spc. Craig Chamberlain and is working with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies to locate him. Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s location is asked to contact Fort Cavazos at 254-600-3837, the tipline at 254-600-3837 or report anonymous tips through the CID Crime Tips website.