Parts of El Paso experience earthquake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The earth moved a bit Thursday morning in El Paso, according to reports from all around the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey is showing reports of an earthquake in Mentone, Texas at about 9:15 a.m.

Several El Pasoans felt the tremor at about 9:15 to 9:20 a.m. KTSM is currently checking with seismology experts find out how powerful the earthquake was and any other details.

Several members of the KTSM staff felt the shaking in West El Paso as well.

There was also a report in Far East El Paso.

“I felt my house sway as if there was an earthquake or at a minimum tremors,” said Far East resident Marth Ballesteros.

And Northeast El Paso.

“I live in the far northeast and my friends at Bliss said they felt it too,” added Tim Beckwith.

The shaking took Patricia Chacon by surprise in Central El Paso.

“I was working at my computer and felt an earthquake around 9:18 a.m.,” Chacon said. “My computer screens were moving, may chair, desk. I just got up and went outside trying to make sense of it. My house is made out of rock so it would most definitely not move easily.”