EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of partygoers equipped sticks and “club” like weapons before confronting Juan Angel Ramirez, who is accused of shooting and killing another individual, on Sunday, according to a police affidavit.

Ramirez, 25, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend at a residence on the 12300 block of Paseo Alegre because she had taken her phone into the restroom, the affidavit states. The pair had just come home from visiting a bar earlier.

Police say Ramirez and his girlfriend live in a residence with her mother, brother and young child. She left the residence and was followed by Ramirez as they continued arguing, the document states.

The pair encountered a group of partygoers who called on Ramirez to leave his girlfriend alone. When he would not, the partygoers confronted him and fought with him.

Police say Ramirez’s girlfriend also called the father of her child and ex-boyfriend, Juan Carlos Castro Jr., to come for her. He arrived shortly after and engaged in a fight with Ramirez, a witness stated.

“Six to seven of the aforementioned partygoers (some armed with sticks, club type weapons) later locate the defendant.. and they engage in a physical fight as well,” the affidavit reads.

Ramirez was able to flee into his residence with his girlfriend, mother and brother. It is unclear where the child was.

Ramirez’s girlfriend and her brother say they witnessed him pick up a pistol and shoot three to four times through the front doorway. After, another witness saw Ramirez pistol whip Juan Castro while he was laying in the middle of the street, the document states.

A suspected broken trigger guard from a firearm and several bullet casings were located near the where Castro was shot and killed.

Police say Ramirez met with his mother and they drove to the parking lot of St. Frances Xavier Mother Cabrini Catholic Church. His sisters met them shortly after.

One sister picked up the pistol from the middle console of a vehicle he was sitting in when she met with him. She then put it in the back seat of his other sister’s truck. Police believe the pistol was the one used to shoot Castro, the document says.

The pistol had suspected blood and was missing a trigger guard, and the magazine plate was missing the affidavit says.

Ramirez allegedly told his sisters he had “messed up” and had gotten in a fight and “did something he wasn’t supposed to.”

“Defendant told his mother that he possibly shot someone,” the affidavit reads. “Defendant told his sister that he was sorry, he messed up however wouldn’t say what he did.”

Names of family and witnesses have been withheld for their safety.

