Passing in no-passing zone leads to deadly crash, DPS says

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 09:59 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 09:59 AM CDT

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety said an attempt to pass in a no-passing zone led to a deadly crash Thursday in Nolan County.

DPS said Gregory M. Chavez Jr., 27, of Albuquerque was pronounced dead at the scene.  

DPS said Chavez was driving a car south on State Highway 153.  DPS said Chavez pulled into the northbound lanes while trying to pass in a no-passing zone.  His car hit a pickup truck driven northbound by Jerry Pechacek, 63, of Sweetwater.  

Pechacek was treated and released, according to DPS.  

 

