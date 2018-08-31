Passing in no-passing zone leads to deadly crash, DPS says
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety said an attempt to pass in a no-passing zone led to a deadly crash Thursday in Nolan County.
DPS said Gregory M. Chavez Jr., 27, of Albuquerque was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS said Chavez was driving a car south on State Highway 153. DPS said Chavez pulled into the northbound lanes while trying to pass in a no-passing zone. His car hit a pickup truck driven northbound by Jerry Pechacek, 63, of Sweetwater.
Pechacek was treated and released, according to DPS.
