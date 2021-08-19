Pastors hosting Vigil of Healing for G.W. Carver Middle School

WACO, Texas – A group of local pastors will join the Waco Independent School District, Transformation Waco and community members at a memorial vigil to honor the students and faculty, as well as the history, of G.W. Carver Middle School.

The vigil will be held this Sunday at Oscar Duconge Park at 5:00 p.m., and will include a short program. The park is located at 1707 J.J. Flewellen Road in Waco.

In the early morning hours of July 27, a fire engulfed the G.W. Carver Middle School campus, which is operated by Transformation Waco. Extensive damage to the building prevents holding classes there when school starts within Waco ISD on August 23.

Since the fire, Waco ISD and Transformation Waco have been partnering to relocate the students and staff of G.W. Carver Middle School to Indian Spring Middle School.

Last week, the Waco ISD Board called a bond election for November 2. Voters will be asked to consider whether to approve issuing $355 million in bonds to fund the construction of four new school buildings – including a new G.W. Carver Middle School which would be built in the same location as the campus that was destroyed by the fire.

A community advisory committee had actually recommended replacing G.W. Carver Middle School with a new, larger building at the same site months before the fire.

At last week’s meeting, the Board also took the first steps toward designing and building a new G.W. Carver Middle School. The board adopted a resolution clarifying how the district will pay for the costs associated with designing the campus and authorized the superintendent to begin the process of selecting a construction manager to oversee the project. If voters approve issuing bonds to fund the project in November, construction of a new G.W. Carver Middle School could begin in April 2022, and the new building could open as early as August 2023.

Source: Waco Independent School District