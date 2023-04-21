WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Weeks after paying a visit to East Texas, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t done with the surprises for his alma mater.

Back on April 1, Mahomes was in town to speak at the ‘An Evening with Patrick Mahomes’ event hosted by the East Texas Speakers Forum where he took part in a question and answer for the more than 1500 people in attendance.

On Thursday, the Whitehouse football team was surprised with some new Adidas shoes from Super Bowl Champion and former Wildcat Patrick Mahomes himself. Based on the photos Whitehouse ISD posted on their Facebook page, the kids looked very pleased with the gifts.

Photo Courtesy of Whitehouse ISD

