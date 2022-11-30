AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick talked Wednesday at a press conference about the upcoming Legislative Session, and what Texans can expect of the next four years after the midterm elections.

Patrick held the press conference Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol in Austin. He did not say what the topic of the press conference was beforehand, but he said at the conference he called it to talk about Wednesday’s vote at the Legislative Budget Board Meeting and lay out a vision for the upcoming 88th Legislative Session.

The Lieutenant Governor said to him, electric grid reliability is most important, and he wants to “level the playing field with renewables,” and incentivize more natural gas production. Some other priorities included property tax relief, border security and law enforcement, education and continuing funding of school security, and election integrity.

Legislative session priorities

Property Tax Relief:

Raise the Homestead Exemption for more homeowner tax relief

Cut taxes for business by expanding the Personal Property Exemption

Electric Grid Reliability:

Build more natural gas power plants to add needed megawatts

Level the playing field between renewable energy and dispatchable energy to ensure reliability

Border Security and Law Enforcement:

Rural law enforcement fund

Sheriff pay enhancement

10-year mandatory minimum sentence to those who use a firearm while committing a crime

Recall district attorneys and judges who refuse to follow Texas law

Continue border security funding

Education and school security:

New fund for non-PUF schools

Expand usage of current scholarship programs for teachers and law enforcement

Increase teacher pay

13th check or COLA for retired teachers

Empower parents by giving them a voice in their children’s education

Continue school safety funding

Reform tenure in higher education

‘Moving Texas Forward’

Continued investment in the state mental health system

Finish Alamo restoration

Retire debt where it saves state money

Election Integrity

Restore voter fraud to a felony crime

Ensure timely counting of votes and review of machines

Nov. 14 was the first day bills could be filed for the upcoming session. Some of those address the sales of firearms, emergency response in rural areas, what students are being taught in schools, criminal offense penalties, child abuse, school funding, public information and access, election penalties and sales tax exemptions.