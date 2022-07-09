AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ juvenile prison system is giving employees pay raises to address high staff turnover and staffing shortages that earlier this week prompted officials to stop accepting new children into its facilities.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Friday that direct-care staff, including correctional officers and case managers, will be getting 15% pay raises.

The salary increases had been temporary following an emergency measure in April but will now be permanent.

Interim Executive Director Shandra Carter says the permanent pay raises are “the first step in stabilizing the agency.”