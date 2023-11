LIVE OAK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A search is underway for a man accused of stealing a game camera, which is still sending live photos to police.

According to a Live Oak Police Department post, an investigation is underway to identify a man who stole a city-installed game camera.

(Photo: Live Oak Police Department)

“Remarkably, the camera is still sending images to the police department, and it’s believed the suspect is unaware of this,” police said.

Those with information are asked to contact detectives at (210)-945-1734.