EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Pecos man was killed during an encounter with Pecos Police late Sunday night, Nov. 26, according to reports filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The report states police were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of W. Jackson in Pecos around 9 p.m. Sunday for a call on an ongoing domestic violence situation.

Pecos is about 200 miles east of El Paso in Reeves County.

During the call, 37-year-old Adam Lee Ybarra was shot by Pecos Police, killing him. The report filed with the AG’s office indicates two Pecos PD officers, a 37-year-old female officer and a 38-year-old male officer, were involved in the shooting. It is unclear whether both of them discharged their guns.

The report states Ybarra “carried, exhibited, or used a deadly weapon” in the encounter. The report does not say what type of weapon Ybarra may have had in his possession at the time of his death.

Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango says one Pecos PD officer suffered minor injuries during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the Texas Rangers Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

The Pecos PD officers involved in the shooting have been placed on restrictive duty pending the outcome of the Texas Rangers investigation, as is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Sunday’s deadly shooting is the first recorded officer-involved shooting involving Pecos Police since the Texas Attorney General’s office began requiring statewide law enforcement agencies to submit reports in 2015.