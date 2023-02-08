MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the scene, investigators found a Ford F-150 parked correctly off the roadway on the grassy shoulder, facing westbound. The vehicle showed no signs of damage, and the ignition was still running.

Nearby, officers found an unresponsive Resendiz lying on the ground in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the service road. He was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they believe Resendiz exited his truck to retrieve a block of wood and was struck by an unknown vehicle that then left the scene. MPD is still working to identify the driver and the vehicle involved in this crash.