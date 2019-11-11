Pedestrian dies in Lea County crash

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police. On November 9, 2019 at about 1:30 a.m. the New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash on State Road 18, mile post 66 between Hobbs and Lovington.

The initial investigation indicated a 2015 Mercedes Benz driven by a thirty-one-year-old Lovington woman was traveling north on State Road 18. For unknown reasons Bryson Heidelberg (23) of Hobbs was walking south in the outside northbound lane of SR 18. Heidelberg was struck by the Mercedes and transported to Nor Lea Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol use by the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor to the crash. The driver is not facing charges and will not be immediately identified. The crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.