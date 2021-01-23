People who got first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at doctor’s office not guarantee second dose

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people quietly got their first COVID-19 vaccine from private locations, such as a pharmacy or a doctor’s office, to avoid long lines run at county vaccine hubs, but now those people are left without a vital second dose of the vaccine.

Doctors such as Diana Lozano will soon have the vaccine to distribute to her patients, but has still not had this fulfilled.

“When I tell my patient what we’re going through they tend not to believe us,” said Dr. Lozano.

Lozano put in paperwork months ago to get doses for her patients, and the State finally delivered in the first week of January.

The State advised Lozano to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible to her patients.

Lozano was able to distribute the vaccine quickly, but a new problem arose and it has to do with the second dose.

The second dose of the vaccine is supposed to be given 28 days after the first one, but Lozano’s patients will have to get it from county-sponsored centers or somewhere else.

This leaves Lozano’s patients with a lot of concerns and calling the doctor for help.

“Is it frustrating not so much to get the calls, but you know you can’t help,” said Lozano.

While her patients could sign up for these vaccine clinics, she knows it won’t be easy for all of them.

“It’s very frustrating because I know patients who are disabled or just cannot make it to today’s mass centers and they have to wait overnight to get a vaccine,” said Lozano.