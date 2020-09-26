Permian investments grow as market shows signs of recovery

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — An American energy investment company has pledged $8.5 million to develop oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin that are owned by Shell Oil Co.

The announcement this month by U.S. Energy Development Corp. to acquire interest in a horizontal well project near the New Mexico-Texas state line is an indication that some operations are looking to expand their footprint in what is still considered one of the country’s most productive oilfields.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that the project will target part of what government scientists have identified as the largest continuous oil and gas resource in history.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)