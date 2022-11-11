PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students.

Video posted on social media shows an unnamed teacher sitting with students. The teacher can be heard saying “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

“Let me finish… I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it,” the teacher said

Following the comments, a middle school student can be heard saying “ I am not racist I like all kinds.” Another student said, “I actually respected you for a while, but now I don’t got no more respect for you.”

A parent shared the video through social media, calling the comments racist.

A spokesperson with Pflugerville ISD told KXAN the teacher taught at Bohls Middle School and an investigation is underway.

Letter to Bohls Middle School families

KXAN obtained a letter sent to Bohls Middle School families from Principal Sharon Churchin.

The letter states the “interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate.”

The full letter is listed below.