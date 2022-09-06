PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A workplace accident at a trucking company resulted in the death of a Pharr man.

The victim, an Ashley Furniture employee was working early Tuesday morning in Pharr when a truck fell on top of him, police say. The victim died shortly after the incident.

While the incident occurred on Penske Truck Leasing grounds, no affiliated employees or equipment were involved, according to a Penske spokesperson.

“Penske Truck Leasing extends its deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the unfortunate accident at its Pharr, Texas location,” a statement released by Penske read.

Police Chief Andy Harvey said it was a “horrible workplace accident” and Pharr Fire Department is on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.