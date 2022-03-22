CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Multiple people have been injured and significant damage has been reported in the Houston County area from a tornado late Monday night.

Local authorities say that while there have been multiple injuries, no fatalities have been reported as of 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders fear what damage will be revealed when the sun comes up.

Photos have been sent in from some of the damage in Crockett, including a gas station that was destroyed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.