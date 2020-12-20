Pilot dies in crash of experimental aircraft in North Texas

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small experimental aircraft has died after crashing into a parking lot while approaching a North Texas airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Sonex experimental aircraft when it crashed Saturday afternoon in Burleson, located just south of Fort Worth.
A spokesperson for the city of Burleson said the pilot did not survive the crash.
The FAA said the plane crashed south of a runway at Spinks Airport.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
