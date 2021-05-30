Pilot dies, passenger injured in small plane crash in Texas

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Officials say a man died and a woman was injured when a small plane crashed after touching down on the runway at a Houston-area airport.
Sgt. Richard Standifer of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the plane crashed Saturday afternoon just after landing at Pearland Regional Airport.
He says a malfunction, possibly with the landing gear, caused the plane to go off the runway and into a ditch.
Two people were aboard.
The pilot, a 58-year-old man, died at the scene.
The 38-year-old female passenger walked away from the crash.
She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)