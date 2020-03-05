Pioneer City County Museum Director: ‘I hope every single one . . . that votes republican, dies today’

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Pioneer City County Museum Board of Directors is holding an emergency meeting after the museum’s director made a social media post saying all republicans should die.

During voting for primary elections on Super Tuesday, director Melonnie Hicks made a post to her personal Facebook page that reads, “I hope every single one of you pieces of s*** that votes republican, dies today.”

A screenshot of the post has since gone viral, getting thousands of shares from across the country.

Hicks posted an apology to her personal Facebook a few hours after the original post, but both posts have since been removed.

It’s unknown if Hicks is still serving as director of the museum. The phone has been ringing with no answer all day, and there is no longer a Pioneer City County Museum page on Facebook.

The Board of Directors is having an emergency meeting at the Sweetwater Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the issue and Hicks’ future with the museum.

Sweetwater City Manager David Vela told KTAB and KRBC he believes Hicks’ post is regrettable and reprehensible, especially for someone who has a prominent position.

As part of their annual budget, the City of Sweetwater funds a portion of the museum’s building.

KTAB and KRBC has reached out to every board member for comment, but they all declined, saying they won’t know anything until after Friday’s meeting.

Melonnie Hicks has also not responded to requests for comment.