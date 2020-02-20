Plainview crash leaves 1 person dead

PLAINVIEW, Texas– An elderly person is dead after a major crash in Plainview on Monday.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., Plainview Police received reports of the crash at 16th Street and Columbia Street, according to a news release from Plainview PD.

It was previously reported that a Pontiac was traveling eastbound and failed to yield the right of way, causing the crash with a Chevrolet pickup, the release states.

However, it was the pickup that failed to yield while driving westbound, causing the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the pickup, John Lafuente, 81, was ejected from the vehicle and was flown to Lubbock where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for non-life threatening injuries.

The contributing factors of the crash remained under investigation Thursday.