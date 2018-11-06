Plane Crash in Texico Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos: Mati Tharp [ + - ] Photos: Mati Tharp [ + - ]

Texico, NEW MEXICO - On Monday evening Curry County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a downed aircraft in the Texico, New Mexico area.

The plane was returning to Clovis, New Mexico after a trip to Austin, Texas. The pilot, Keaton Reed, and passengers John Reed and Cammy Reed are all from Clovis.

Keaton Reed reported the plane began to experience fuel delivery problems, causing a loss of power. The plane glided to the ground and landed, without the use of landing gear, in the area of State and Wheeler Street in Texico.

Cammy Reed was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center for treatment. Keaton and John Reed were examined and released by emergency medical services at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the crash.