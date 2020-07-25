Plane crashes in San Antonio, killing one, injuring two

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fire department spokesperson in San Antonio say one person was killed and two other people were injured when a small plane crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff.

Federal Aviation Fire spokesperson Tony Molinaro said in a news release that a single engine Piper PA-28 crashed and burned just after 9 a.m. Saturday shortly after taking off from Stinson Field, a municipal airport in south San Antonio.

Fire Department spokesperson Woody Woodward said the two injured suffered burns and are hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

No names have been released.

