Plane crashes near Abilene Regional Airport Monday with 2 onboard

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews responded to a plane crash near the Abilene Regional Airport late Monday morning.

The crash occurred just before 12:00 p.m. off Industrial Boulevard and Oldham Lane.

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, there were two occupants inside the plane when it crash, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two individuals were transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Emergency crews searched for the crash scene for nearly 30 minutes after air traffic control confirmed the plane went down, BigCountryHomepage.com reported.



The crash scene was the located when smoke was spotted in the area.

This article will be updated as additional information is released.

(BigCountryHomepage.com contributed to this article.)