MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has confirmed an investigation is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in a pipe.

According to information obtained by ValleyCentral, a plumber was working to unclog a pipe when he found the remains at apartments on the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue.

The police have not provided details about the investigation.

This is a developing story.