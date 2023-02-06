EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven at 5201 Fairbanks.

Police say a 32-year-old man entered the store and showed a weapon in a waistband and demanded money. The clerk, police say, then shot the alleged robber. The clerk is licensed for concealed carry, police say, and no charges are pending against the clerk at this time.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso Fire department confirmed one person was taken a local hospital with severe injuries.

Courtesy: Ruben Espinoza -KTSM Courtesy: Ruben Espinoza -KTSM Courtesy: Ruben Espinoza -KTSM

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.