ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Police say a 19-year-old suspect who stabbed four people and punched a fifth at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Abilene was ‘under the influence’ during the random attack.

The incident happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Police told KTAB and KRBC the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple events, including a car show, softball game, vendor fair, live music, and more, when they were stabbed.

Three of the stabbing victims were hospitalized. Police say two will be released and the third will remain to receive treatment for more serious injuries. The fourth victim sustain cuts to his face and did not require treatment, and a fifth victim was punched but sustained minor injuries as well.

All the victims told police they did not recognize the suspect, who was also hospitalized during the incident.

The victim who sustained cuts told KTAB and KRBC he was fixing a headlight on his car that was parked by the church when the suspect walked by a group he was talking to and stabbed one of the members.

(Photo from KTAB, KRBC and BigCountryHomepage.com)

(Photo from KTAB, KRBC and BigCountryHomepage.com)

(Photo from KTAB, KRBC and BigCountryHomepage.com)

The victim and other witnesses chased the suspect down, and that’s when the suspect slashed the victim across his face and neck.

Taylor County deputies, who were working security at the event, were then able to take the suspect into custody. He will be charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault once released from the hospital.

“The Department is appreciative for the assistance from citizens who risked their lives to restrain this suspect,” says Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley. “We are thankful for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies who were on the scene and immediately handcuffed the assailant. Attacks that are random are senseless, but fortunately, the perpetrator is in custody.”

Investigators believe the suspect was under the influence at the time of the attack. His identity has not been released.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to follow this breaking news situation. Check back for the latest information.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)