TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple Police Department have identified three suspects over the weekend who stole from Corinth Baptist Church.

The theft happened one month ago, and the historic congregation was still in disbelief that someone could do this. It was the church’s second break-in in the last 10 years.

Corinth Baptist Church Pastor, Dr. Ulysees Barnes, said the theft occurred early Sunday morning on October 2. Barnes said three intruders broke into the building’s side door.

Barnes came in around seven on the same day for service and was told there was a problem.

“Deacons walked through the building and said, ‘Pastor have you seen the door?’ I said, ‘what door.’ He said, ‘someone broke in our church,’ I said ‘you’re kidding,'” said Pastor Barnes.

Pastor Barnes gave security footage to Temple PD on October 3 to help identify the intruders.

“They took two keyboards. They took three amplifiers, and a large speaker,” said Temple PD property detective, Justin McCormick.

These items plus broken door repairs cost over $6 thousand. Pastor Barnes has since installed wooden bars on the doors for reinforcement.

“You can’t just bump it with your shoulder no more to get into the center where at night we have our security system. The alarm is on,” said Pastor Barnes.

It took a month for Temple PD to identify the suspects. At the time no names were released.

“They’re all local. They’re all males, mid-upper forties,” said detective McCormick.

Pastor Barnes shared his thoughts on the situation saying he felt sorry for them.

“You may get away from the law, you may get away from everybody else, but there’s one person you can not get away from, and that’s the Lord,” said Pastor Barnes.

When arrested, Temple PD said the suspects will be charged with burglary, a felony worth two to five years if convicted.

Pastor Barnes hoped the intruders would repent and turn the other cheek.

“And I pray my prayers that they will come to themselves and seek for forgiveness,” said Pastor Barnes.

Temple PD was continuing the search for the suspects and asked anyone with information leading to an arrest to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

To support Corinth Baptist Church, the congregation will be celebrating Pastor Barnes 32nd anniversary on November 13 at their sanctuary.

It will be held at 3:30 p.m. with Dr. Charles Maze, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Temple as the guest speaker.