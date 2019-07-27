Breaking News
Police say woman held against her will since May, juvenile in custody

Police: Dead newborn found in suburban Dallas restaurant

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant’s bathroom.

Irving police say the infant was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee’s restaurant.

Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and was then put in a trash can. Authorities haven’t said whether or not the baby could have been stillborn.

Police say the baby’s mother then left the restaurant and that they’re still looking for her.

The newborn’s body was found about 30 minutes after the mother left by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar