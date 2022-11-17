Student taken into custody, No present danger at the school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a teen is in custody after the student allegedly was found with a gun at Eastwood High School.

EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.

An educator at Eastwood immediately acted on the tip, notified police and school security, with officials locating the teen a short time later.

Officials say the student was detained and found with a handgun.

Police add that no threats were made, there was no lockdown of the campus, and there was no present danger at the school.

Officials with Ysleta ISD released the following statement: