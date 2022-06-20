TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police are investigating after a man tabbed his parents on Sunday morning, killing his father, according to officials.

The incident happened at a house in the 3600 block of Skyline Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 65-year-old couple was allegedly stabbed by their son, leaving the mother in critical condition and the father dead.

Police identified the victim as Michael Paxton, of Texarkana.

The suspect was identified as Shaun Paxton, 42, of Texarkana was arrested at the scene. He was booked into Bi-State Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

