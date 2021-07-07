Police: East Texas woman arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old child, threatened to sell her own kids

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was behind bars Wednesday morning accused by law enforcement of kidnapping 4-year-old child. She also was accused of “interfering with the custody of two other children that were her own,” according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said Lindsey Kelley, 23, a Hallsville native, took the child from a home near Hallsville around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. It is unclear from the press release how she knew the child.

The other two children she took with her were her own and Kelley did still have parental rights. However, the HCSO said that a “separate investigation” involving them is still ongoing.

As the department was set to issue an Amber Alert, the sheriff’s office received a tip that she may have gone to Longview. The tipster also said that Kelley had made past threats “implying that she might possibly complete the sale of her children for unknown reasons.”

Deputies quickly alerted the Longview Police Department for help and they were able to track her down to a home in south Longview.

All three children were found safe and unharmed at 3:49 a.m. At the scene, drugs and syringe needles were located within reach of them.

The department said that an Amber Alert was not issued for the 4-year-old child since the three kids were located quickly.

Kelley has been taken into custody on kidnapping charges while the man she was with, whose name was not released, is under investigation for child endangerment. All three children were returned back home.

“It’s a good feeling when any Law Enforcement Agency can safely return a child in this type of situation. Longview Police played an integral part in the success of this investigation. Thank you to Chief Bishop and the Longview Police Department for the quick response and deployment of resources to assist us. As I have said numerous times, different patch, same mission- I couldn’t think of a better outcome”. HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF BRANDON FLETCHER

(Original article published on ketk.com)