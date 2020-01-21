Police fatally shoot man who held frying pan, cleaver

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a police officer in north Texas fatally shot a man at an apartment complex after the man refused to drop a frying pan and cleaver that he was holding.

One officer was stabbed in the melee but officials say the injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The shooting happened early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Denton, about 35 miles north of Dallas.

Officials say several people called 911 to report that a man was knocking on doors and shattering light fixtures.

Officials say a Denton police officer shot the man after he refused to drop the frying pan and cleaver.

