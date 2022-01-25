Police identify suspected shooter of Harris County deputy constable

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still searching for the man charged with the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 5 corporal Charles Galloway.

Houston police said that they have video evidence showing 51-year-old Oscar Rosales shooting Galloway Sunday morning at 12:45 a.m. during a traffic stop.

Authorities said Rosales got out of his Toyota Avalon and fired multiple shots at Galloway with some type of assault rifle then got back in his car and drove off.

Rosales is charged with capital murder. There is a $60,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police did arrest and charge two relatives of the suspect– Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio Pereira Márquez.

They’re accused of trying to cover up Rosales’ involvement with the killing. Both are being charged with tampering with evidence.

