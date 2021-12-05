Police identify Texas officer fatally shot outside store

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket.



Mesquite police said Saturday that Officer Richard Houston was killed Friday.



Police said a prayer vigil will be held for him Sunday evening in front of the police department.



Police have said Houston was responding to a report of a disturbance in the supermarket parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire.



The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

