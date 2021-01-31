Police in Abilene shoot man holding woman at knifepoint Sunday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man who was holding a woman at knifepoint was shot by police Sunday afternoon, according to the Abilene Police Department.

The man who was shot has not yet been identified but he is expected to survive. Police said he is facing Aggravated Assault Charges.

Assistant Chief Mike Perry said the department received a domestic disturbance call just before noon at a home near the area of South 23rd Street and Polar Street. When officers arrived, Perry said the suspect was holding a woman inside the house with a knife.

SWAT responded, along with negotiators. The suspect then exited the home with the woman at knife-point, police said. Perry said there was then a violent struggle when one officer engaged the suspect with a single gunshot.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive and will be take to jail as soon as he is released.

The victim, according to police, is okay but shook up.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)