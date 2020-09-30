Police in Clovis ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on August 3.

According to CPD, Ava Sophia Munoz ran away from home and was last seen leaving Hillcrest Park in Clovis with a person or persons in a black single cab Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Ava was described by CPD as being 5’5 and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

CPD said Ava had not contacted her family since she ran away, and had no information on where she could be.

CPD asked anyone with information on where Ava is to please contact them at (575) 769-1921.