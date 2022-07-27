The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

HOBB, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — There have been several recent reports from citizens about unlicensed solicitors operating within the City of Hobbs.

According to City of Hobbs, ordinance 5.36.010 a solicitor is defined as a person who goes from door to door visiting single-family or multifamily dwellings and businesses, or who is on the streets and parking lots of the City for the following purposes:

A. To sell any goods, wares, merchandise or services, or to accept subscriptions or orders thereof;

B. To accept or request donations for any charitable purpose.

5.36.020 License Required.

All persons, before entering into or upon a residential or business premises or the streets and parking lots within the City for the purpose of soliciting, shall make application with the City Clerk and furnish the following information:

A. The name, local and permanent addresses, social security number, driver’s license number, age, race, weight, height, color of hair and eyes and any other distinguishing physical characteristics of applicant;

B. The names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons or the officers, directors or registered agents for service of the organization, group, association, partnership or corporation who is the employer of or entity represented by the applicant;

C. The nature of the goods, wares, merchandise or services offered for sale or the purpose for which solicitations will be made;

D. Three (3) one-inch by two-inch photographs of the applicant, taken within six (6) months immediately prior to the date of the filing of the application,

E. showing the head and shoulders of the applicant in a clear and distinguishing manner;

F. The fingerprints of the applicant which will be taken and kept on file at the Hobbs Police Department; Completion of a statement as to whether or not the applicant has been convicted of any crime, misdemeanor or violation of any municipal ordinance in the preceding five (5) years, the nature of the offense and the punishment or penalty assessed therefor.

Solicitors who have been granted permission to operate within the City of Hobbs will be issued a license which is good for one year from date of issue. The license can be revoked for several reasons which includes Fraud by misrepresentation, conviction of a crime of moral turpitude or conducting business in an unlawful manner or in such a manner as to constitute breach of the peace or to constitute a menace to the health, safety or general public welfare.

City of Hobbs license holders are issued a lanyard and have a permit with the signatures of the City Clerk and the Chief of Police. Please refer to below photograph.

(A solicitor’s license form example provided in a press release from the Hobbs Police Department)

Citizens who observe unlicensed solicitors operation within the Hobbs City limits are encouraged to report the activity by contacting the Lea County Communication Authority at (575) 397-9265.

Citizens are encouraged to ask solicitors for their license to operate from the City to ensure the solicitor has been properly vetted.

