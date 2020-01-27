Police investigate shooting in Clovis Saturday; victim in Lubbock hospital

CLOVIS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Clovis Police Department:

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 5:04 a.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Adenmor Court in reference to shots fired. A 911 caller relayed they had heard multiple shots fired and could hear yelling and screaming. Officers arrived on scene where they located a 29-year-old male, identified as Brandon Brooks, who had received multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Brooks was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center by Clovis Fire Department ambulance, having sustained life-threatening injuries.

Dyonjai Jones

(Photo from the Clovis Police Department)

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit were activated to investigate this event. The investigation has produced one suspect, Dyonjai Jones (22 years of age). An arrest warrant for Jones on the charges of Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony and Aggravated Battery has been obtained.

Brooks is currently in critical condition at a Lubbock, Texas area hospital.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

