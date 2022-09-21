The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at about 3:06 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center. Dispatch was informed that a male subject had been brought into the emergency room having suffered gunshot wounds. The male subsequently succumbed to his injuries.



Clovis Police Officers responded to the hospital where they located persons associated with this event, including the decedent, Joe Suniga (48 years of age). The scene of the crime has been identified as a residence in the 300 block of Missouri Street, Clovis, New Mexico.

The Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate this homicide.



If anyone has information about this incident we ask they contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

(Press release from the Clovis Police Department)