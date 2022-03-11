CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas (AP) — Police say officers fatally shot an armed suspect after an hours long standoff at his home in a community near Galveston Bay.

The standoff happened Wednesday morning in Clear Lake Shores, located 22 miles northwest of Galveston.

The community’s police department says an officer dispatched on a domestic-disturbance call went to a house about 5 a.m. Wednesday and was met with a gunshot from inside.

The officer injured his shoulder diving from the porch to safety. City and police officials told reporters the man threatened officers who approached the house after 4 1/2 hours of negotiations.

Officers shot him dead.