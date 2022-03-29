LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Police in Lacy Lakeview had reports of “bizarre circumstances regarding animals” in the city, according to a social media post Monday.

According to police, several cats were found dead with their heads stuffed into plastic bags or potato chip bags. Police said they were found throughout the city.

This is not only animal cruelty, police said, but also highly concerning behavior.

If you have information or find an animal under similar circumstances, call Lacey Lakeview Police at (254) 799-2479.