Police: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Texas cops

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges.



Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said Saturday that 34-year-old George Michael Mireles died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex.



Police say officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for.



Birkenfeld said in a statement that police later learned Mireles also was wanted on a felony drug charge.



Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)