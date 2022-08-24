The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 24th, 2022 at around 4:04 A.M., BNSF employees contacted the Clovis Police Department to report a deceased male that they had found on the train tracks just east of Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers along with detectives were dispatched to the scene. At this time the male has not been positively identified and it is unsure if the male is a resident of Clovis or a transient who was using the trains as transportation. Fingerprints are being sent off to the New Mexico Forensic Lab for identification purposes.

The exact circumstances leading up to the male’s death are still unknown. However, there were no indications of foul play and the death is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you, that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s Tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

(Press release from the Clovis Police Department)