EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police said the man who was shot by security guard at the Stanton Street bridge assaulted his mother, pushed her out of the car and then proceeded to drive his vehicle back and forth hitting other vehicles.

Police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was shot Friday afternoon, Oct. 14 at the foot of the Stanton Street bridge.

Billinglea’s injuries were not life threatening and he was charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

Police said the incident happened when Billingslea and his mother were waiting in line to cross into Mexico.

That’s when Billingslea allegedly assaulted his mother and pushed her out of the vehicle.

Billingslea’s mother, Diana Billingslea, age 64 of Canutillo, asked a uniformed security guard for assistance.

Luis Velarde-Garcia, 38 of El Paso, approached the younger Billingslea who was sitting in his vehicle.

Billingslea then began to drive back at forth, striking other vehicles, police said. At some point, Billingslea drove his car at Velarde-Garcia and the security guard fired at Billingslea, according to police.

In addition to aggravated assault, Billingslea has been charged with assault and family violence.