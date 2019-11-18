Police: man tasered after yelling at and punching mailboxes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said they had to use a taser on a man that was yelling at and punching mailboxes and cars on Oceola.

William Cruthird was arrested early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Oceola. An officer said when he arrived, Cruthird was yelling at inanimate objects and punching mailboxes and cars.

He said he told Cruthird to come to him and Cruthird said no and began to walk toward a house.

The officer said he again asked him to stop but he tried to walk inside the house.

Officers then tried to detain him but said Cruthird began twisting and pulling away, so an officer fired his taser.

He said when the taser timed out, Cruthird began resisting again, and after a struggle, they got him into custody and first took him to the hospital to be checked, then booked him into jail.

Cruthird has four previous arrests for assault and others for resisting arrest and carrying a prohibited weapon