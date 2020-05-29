Police name murder suspect, shooting death in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. — Clovis Police said on Friday officers are looking for Steaphan Steel Shepherd, 27, for the murder of Curtis Rittenhouse, 26.

Officials said they found Rittenhouse shot to death Thursday morning. He was said to be the victim of “multiple gunshots” in the 600 block of Dawn Loop

Shepherd was last seen in a 2001 white Jeep Cherokee bearing New Mexico AAXC09 (chili plate). Please contact Clovis Police Department at 575-763-9472 for information.

Citizens can use TipSoft to provide this information and remain anonymous. Text users can send their tip to “CRIMES (274637) with the keyword TIPCPD. Anonymous tips can also go to www.tipsubmit.com, or call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.